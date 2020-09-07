Today the Holy See announced that Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Bishop-elect Michel Mulloy, who was appointed the Bishop of Duluth on June 19, 2020. Subsequent to that appointment, on August 7, 2020, the Diocese of Rapid City received notification of an allegation against Father Mulloy of sexual abuse of a minor in the early 1980’s. The Diocese of Rapid City has no other allegations of sexual abuse involving Father Mulloy. Click here for the full written statement (PDF)

The Catholic Diocese of Rapid City is firmly committed to creating and maintaining the safest possible environment for our children and young people. Its clergy and lay leaders have followed the procedures outlined in the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Charter for the Protection of Children and Youth and the requirements of canon law as affirmed and supplemented by Pope Francis.

We encourage anyone who believes they have been abused by a member of the clergy or employee of the diocese, regardless of when the harm occurred, to first report the matter to law enforcement. They are invited to contact the Diocese to receive the help and healing they deserve. To report allegations of sexual abuse by church personnel, contact the Victim Assistance coordinator, Barbara Scherr. To ensure confidentiality in her outreach to victims, she can be contacted privately at 1-605-209-3418 (cell). Her phone has caller ID and messaging features. All information will be treated confidentially.

In accordance with diocesan policy, all allegations of sexual misconduct involving children or young people and priests, deacons, lay employees, or volunteers serving the Diocese of Rapid City will be reported to civil authorities and investigated.