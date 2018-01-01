Employment Opportunities
Director of Youth and Young Adult Ministry
Function: To form and inspire parish youth and young adult leaders, youth, and young adults to know and love Jesus and one another, to grow in the Catholic Faith and to evangelize, and to provide training, support and resources in the diocese for youth and young adult ministry. Click here for a full job description.
Qualifications: Practicing Catholic, with a personal relationship with Jesus, a love for the Catholic Faith, a Catholic Worldview, and a passion for sharing the Faith with others; Bachelor’s degree, preferably in theology, catechetics, or related field with a sound Catholic theology. Prior experience in parish youth ministry preferred. Understands, supports and articulates the Catholic Faith as taught by the Church. Love of youth and understanding of the developmental stages of middle and high school youth and young adults. Must have excellent organizational, communication, and leadership skills, and ability to relate to pastors, adult youth ministers, youth, and young adults. Requires energy and willingness to travel throughout the diocese, including some weekend and evening work.
Interested individuals should submit via e-mail or regular mail, a letter of application along with their resume listing three professional references and a completed application form to: msimonson@diorc.org or Office of the Chancellor, Diocese of Rapid City, 606 Cathedral Drive, Rapid City SD 57701.
The Diocese of Rapid City offers a competitive salary and benefits package.
Social Media Intern
10 hours per week
Unpaid/Qualifies for college credit
QUALIFICATIONS: Student with strong communications, public relations and marketing skills. Strong computer skills including knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite, Photoshop and all relevant social media platforms. Must be able to relate appropriately with social media users, organization leaders, department heads, parishioners and other account holders. Strong organizational and problem solving skills. Ability to work quickly and analytically. Expected to be creative in social media matters. Prefer a senior in high school or older.
FUNCTIONS: Click here for a full job description .
To apply: Email resume, two samples of graphics work, and two references to: bberreth@diorc.org.
Terra Sancta Retreat Center Event Staff
More than just a job, it’s a ministry!
Flexible schedule; event-driven hours; a reputation for excellent food and hospitality. Part-time (20-30 hours per week), non-benefitted positions with opportunity to become full-time based on increased business. Terra Sancta Retreat Center is owned and operated by the Catholic Diocese of Rapid City. Join a great team at Terra Sancta Retreat Center and help provide hospitality to our many guests. The retreat center is seeking high energy people for Event Staff. Responsibilities include serving meals, room set-ups, cleaning and more. Hours each week will vary depending on retreat center needs. This is a part-time; non-benefitted position. A complete job description and application form is available on-line at http://terrasancta.org/employment. If you have questions, please contact us at 605-716-0925.