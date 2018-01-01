Director of Youth and Young Adult Ministry

Function: To form and inspire parish youth and young adult leaders, youth, and young adults to know and love Jesus and one another, to grow in the Catholic Faith and to evangelize, and to provide training, support and resources in the diocese for youth and young adult ministry. Click here for a full job description.

Qualifications: Practicing Catholic, with a personal relationship with Jesus, a love for the Catholic Faith, a Catholic Worldview, and a passion for sharing the Faith with others; Bachelor’s degree, preferably in theology, catechetics, or related field with a sound Catholic theology. Prior experience in parish youth ministry preferred. Understands, supports and articulates the Catholic Faith as taught by the Church. Love of youth and understanding of the developmental stages of middle and high school youth and young adults. Must have excellent organizational, communication, and leadership skills, and ability to relate to pastors, adult youth ministers, youth, and young adults. Requires energy and willingness to travel throughout the diocese, including some weekend and evening work.

Click here for an application

Interested individuals should submit via e-mail or regular mail, a letter of application along with their resume listing three professional references and a completed application form to: msimonson@diorc.org or Office of the Chancellor, Diocese of Rapid City, 606 Cathedral Drive, Rapid City SD 57701.

The Diocese of Rapid City offers a competitive salary and benefits package.