The office of Stewardship welcomes Chris Stewart and Tony Brandt from Casting Nets Ministries as our keynote speakers for the 2017 Stewardship Summit. Together they have 34 years of experience in almost every level and form of ministry and will offer us wisdom that is inspiring and entertaining. Their three keynote addresses will focus on living as a dedicated disciple, stewardship and proven ways to share the faith with others. For more information about Casting Nets, please visit their website at: www.castingnetsministries.com

In addition there will be other workshops focusing on hospitality, lively faith and dedicated discipleship. They will offer practical tools and inspiration for people of all ages and stages in life. In an effort to be welcoming to those with children, a youth track has been added this year with age appropriate play and stewardship-themed activities for toddlers through teens. For more information, call the Stewardship Office @ 716-5214 ext. 233. Click here to register!

For a schedule, information about workshops and the Youth track, download the brochure here!